Shah Rukh Khan Accident: 5 Times SRK Got Severely Injured While Shooting These Bollywood Movies

Shah Rukh Khan recently faced a health scare while filming in Los Angeles as he suffered an injury. According to ETimes, King Khan endured a nose injury during a shoot for one of his upcoming projects. It is said the actor was rushed to the hospital after he began bleeding. He reportedly underwent minor surgery to stop the bleeding and was later spotted leaving the country with a bandage on his nose. Shah Rukh Khan has now returned to India and is focusing on his recovery. It’s not the first time he has encountered such incidents in his illustrious career. Here’s a quick look at the history of accidents he has braved throughout his career.

The shoulder injury

During the filming of Ra.One, Shah Rukh Khan suffered a shoulder injury. But soon after the superstar got busy filming Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express. Disagreeing with body doubles, he aggravated his shoulder condition. Despite the pain, he persisted with the shooting schedule. Eventually, Shah Rukh Khan underwent shoulder surgery to address the persistent issue.

The knee injury

Shah Rukh Khan previously underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The injury occurred during the filming of Farah Khan’s Happy New Year. From getting his shoulder fractured he also had the patellar tendon of his left knee torn. He would suffer from repeated swelling and pain for several months before getting the treatment.

The broken ribs

During the filming of Yash Chopra’s Darr, Shah Rukh Khan experienced his first major injury. As per a report by Indian Express, the incident took place during a jump scene when his co-actor Anupam Chopra accidentally lifted his leg, resulting in three fractured ribs for SRK.

The hairline fracture

The actor has a history of fractures on his left knee. SRK braved a hairline fracture on his kneecap during the shoot for Koyla.