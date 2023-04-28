Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan Look Perfect Together In This Rare Honeymoon Pic, Check It Out

Viveck Vaswani and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship goes back to the time when SRK was on the brink of making his Bollywood debut. The former had launched the latter in the film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and had also accommodated him when he arrived in Mumbai to pursue his acting. Owing to their lovely bond, Viveck Vaswani shared a throwback picture of SRK and the internet couldn’t keep calm.

On Friday, Viveck took to his Twitter handle and dropped an adorable retro picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, posing together amid the backdrop of lush, green mountains of Darjeeling. Sharing the trivia about the picture, Viveck wrote, “Honeymoon in Darjeeling while the first song of RajuBanGayaGentleman was being filmed. We went to Delhi, he got married and we went straight to Darjeeling to shoot… with the bride!!".

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to the picture-perfect couple. One of them wrote, “Dilwale Dulhaniya leke aaye ☺️ Masha Allah it was the cutest and wholesome one… look at the happy bride’s smile… and his whole world in his arms… Masha Allah Even he married wearing this film’s costume? Sweet little Babies @iamsrk @gaurikhan". Another one tweeted,

“One of the many reasons he is THE KING of ROMANCE …reel or real ..no one does it better than him ❤️#SRK!" Someone else said, “In grade six, first time witnessing a films shoot at our school & dancing behind a young man, ‘ Dil Hain Mera Diwana’, while she read through Archies chewing gum."

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s love story is one that has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world. The two met in Delhi in the 1980s, where they fell in love and began dating. Despite their cultural and religious differences, they remained committed to each other, and in 1991, tied the knot. Today, they are considered one of the most iconic power couples in the entertainment industry.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of Pathaan that went on to break many box office records. He will next seen in Atlee’s Jawan, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, Nayanthara as the female lead. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

