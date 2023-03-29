Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra To Reunite After 12 Years With Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in Tow?

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra could appear in the same movie after 12 long years if rumours are to be believed. Reports are doing the rounds claiming that Shah Rukh could be seen in Priyanka Chopra’s film Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by SRK and Priyanka’s Don helmer Farhan Akhtar.

According to a report by Box Office Worldwide, via Koi Moi, Shah Rukh has a cameo in Jee Le Zaraa. While the details are still said to be under wraps, it is claimed that the cameo is short. Shah Rukh, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, and Farhan have not reacted to the claims yet. While we wait for more updates on that front, reports have also been doing the rounds suggesting that Ishaan Khattar and Rahul Bose might be seen in the movie in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Farhan is busy location scouting for the film. The filmmaker is currently exploring places in Rajasthan and seems to be locking locations that will be seen in the movie. On Wednesday morning, he took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he was seen posing with his ‘DP and PD’ in Rajasthan. Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote, “Ek taraf DP toh doosri taraf PD. #ifyouknowyouknow #locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan."

Farhan Akhtar announced the film in August 2021, on the 20th anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai and ever since there has been immense excitement surrounding it. The film is billed as a road trip featuring three ladies — Priyanka, Alia and Katrina — who explore corners of the country.

The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. Jee Le Zaara is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan, and Reema Kagti, and produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

