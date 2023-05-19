Shah Rukh Khan And Ranveer Singh To Feature In Aryan Khan's Debut Series Stardom? Here's What We Know

Ever since the audience got to hear about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan stepping into writing and direction, everyone is eagerly looking forward to hearing more about the same. Bringing you a fresh update, Aryan Khan’s directorial that will be titled Stardom and is going to be a 6 episodic series might also feature Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh as cameos.

If a recent report by Peeping Moon were to be believed, while the cast of the series revolving around the entertainment industry remains to be under the garb for now, the buzz has it that the series will be headlined by young, promising actors along with some prominent faces such as Gautami Kapoor (Ram Kapoor’s wife), popularly known for her work on television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Qubool Hai.

The source told the portal, “SRK and Ranveer will be seen in different episodes, playing roles that are small but important in taking the story forward. It’s a special part, and both are excited to shoot for it under the direction of Jr. Khan."

The much-anticipated web series will reportedly trace the journey of group of budding actors wanting to realise their dreams in the tinsel town. The same will be peppered with highlights from their personal lives and the myriad aspects like relationships and juggling between aspirations and ambitions. It is guaranteed to be sauteed with elements of humour, drama, grittiness and more.

The screenplay for Stardom has been collectively penned by Aryan Khan in collaboration with Bard Of Blood fame Bilal Siddiqui. Not only will Aryan Khan direct the show in association with Red Chillies Entertainment but he will also serve as a showrunner. The reports also suggested that the principal photography for Stardom will commence from May 27. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is eagerly awaited by the fans and Ranveer Singh will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.