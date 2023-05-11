Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Begin Tiger 3 Shoot Amid High Security: Report

After Salman Khan’s action-packed cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, fans are now eagerly waiting for SRK’s special appearance in the former’s Tiger 3. And if recent reports are to be believed, these two biggest superstars have now started shooting for Tiger 3.

As reported by E-Times, Shah Rukh Khan joined Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shoot earlier this week at Madh Island. Reportedly, a palatial set has been constructed as the superstars shoot for an action-packed sequence there. Not just this, but the entertainment portal also claims that high security is also being maintained on sets to avoid any leakage of pictures or videos.

“The two iconic actors are going to do a hugely scaled adrenaline pumping action sequence in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra is going all out to mount this sequence. He is shelling out Rs 35 crores to build a set that can present this sequence in the most glorious way possible," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Tiger 3 is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

Meanwhile, fans are also waiting for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Tiger Vs Pathaan. While the film has not been officially announced as of now, earlier this year, it was reported that the movie is just an idea and is not happening anytime soon. “There is no script, not even idea of a script. After Tiger 3 releases in November 2023. Yash Raj will focus on the sequel to War, which is to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. I am not sure Tiger vs Pathaan is happening, at least not anytime soon," a source cited by E-Times had said.