Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's Tiger Vs Pathaan 'Just An Idea'; Is It Even Happening?

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting for the two superstar’s union on screen with Tiger Vs Pathaan. However, here’s some update which might leave everyone disappointed and heartbroken. If a recent report by E-Times is to be believed, Tiger Vs Pathaan is not happening anytime soon.

Reportedly, Tiger Vs Pathaan is just an idea as of now and there is no script about it as of now. Not just this, but with Tiger 3 and War 2 lined up for later this year, it remains unclear if Yash Raj Films will soon be working on Tiger Vs Pathaan. “So far there has been no official announcement on Tiger vs Pathaan. The fact is, it is just an idea right now. The talks with the two actors are at an incipient stage. There is no script, not even idea of a script. After Tiger 3 releases in November 2023. Yash Raj will focus on the sequel to War, which is to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. I am not sure Tiger vs Pathaan is happening, at least not anytime soon," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

It should also be noted that even the YRF has also not officially announced the film as of now.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was also reported that Jason Momoa of the Aquaman and Game of Thrones fame has been roped in for Tiger Vs Pathaan. A source close to YRF told Bollywood Hungama that Aditya Chopra is choosing to remain tight-lipped about it because he is enjoying the rumours. “I think Adi (Aditya Chopra) is enjoying all the speculation. Please note, there has been no official announcement on Tiger Vs Pathaan or War 2. But the speculation has been gathering momentum. They are being neither confirmed nor denied from any source at Yash Raj Films. The curiosity is on the healthy side. If and when it crosses limits, there will be a denial," the source said.

