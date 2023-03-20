Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt Begin Shoot For Latter's Action-Packed Cameo In Jawan

After the success of Pathaa, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for his next film, Jawan. While the shooting of the film is currently in its last leg, it has now been reported that Sanjay Dutt will also make a special appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Sanjay Dutt joined King Khan for the shoot on Monday. Reportedly, they will be shooting together for the next 4 days. While not many details about Sanjay Dutt’s special appearance in Jawan are known as of now, it has been confirmed that it will be action-packed.

“Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan for a brief but effective and action-packed cameo in Jawan. The duo will be shooting together over the next 4 to 5 days at a studio in Mumbai, and it’s a big dramatic action the scene forming an integral part of the film’s narrative," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

“Sanjay dutt returned to Mumbai from his Leo shoot in Kashmir on Sunday noon and 24 hours later, he is all charged up to shoot an action scene with SRK on Jawan," the source added.

Previously, Salman Khan also made a special appearance in SRK’s Pathaan. Their action-packed sequence left the audience completely impressed. Reportedly, the same action sequence will now be used in Salman’s Tiger 3 too.

Meanwhile, talking about Jawan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover among others besides Shah Rukh Khan. It is also rumoured that Thalapathy Vijay might also be making a cameo in the film. Jawan is slated to release in June this year.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Dunki. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. It will hit theatres in December this year.

