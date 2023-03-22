Artificial intelligence is changing the way we think and work. Recently, an AI design program reimagined Bollywood actors as Hollywood stars and we are stunned by the results. Design studio Lazy Eight took to their official Twitter handle to share the photos of the Bollywood stars. They imagined Shah Rukh Khan as John Rambo from Rambo and it almost looks convincing! Then, they turned Ajay Devgn into Maximus Decimus Meridius from Gladiator and we can’t say that the actor is looking bad in his new avatar.

Following this was Kunal Kemmu from the Joker from The Dark Knight and we were impressed by how that turned out. Kunal was followed by Vir Das as Bilbo Baggins from The Hobbit and it looked hilarious. Next up was Akshay Kumar as Indiana Jones from the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Anupam Kher as Yoda from Star Wars.

Sharing the photos, they wrote, “As a fun, light lab experiment we wanted to test the power of the new Midjourney V5 by reimagining Bollywood actors as iconic Hollywood characters. Enjoy and Happy Friday!"

Take a look:

Netizens had varied reactions to these photos. Commenting on Rambo SRK’s photo, one user wrote, “The srk one looks like Elon musk" while another user wrote, “Srk looks like Elon Musk on steroids 😂" Commenting on Ajay Devgn’s photo, one user wrote, “This one is decent. The others are mostly bad, either they don’t fit the scene or don’t look like the actor."

One of the best comments was seen on Anupam Kher’s photo. Speaking in Yoda’s style, a netizen wrote, “Anupam Kher this is not. This is not Anupam Kher. Too cherubic it is. It is too cherubic and cute to be Kher. Jokes apart. SRK’s Rambo the best."

What are your thoughts on these photos?

