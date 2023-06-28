Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee To Launch Jawan Teaser On July 7?

Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara starrer Jawan has the latest update that will amaze the fans. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Atlee, Jawan’s director, and Shah Rukh Khan will soon be launching the teaser of their much-awaited actioner. With the constant chatter around the release date of the film and its teaser, this incredible piece of information will leave all the SRK fans excited. The film marks the Hindi film debut of blockbuster Tamil director Atlee.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the official teaser of Jawan is going to be launched on either July 7 or July 15 and will be the biggest digital launch of all time.

“Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee will launch the Jawan Teaser in a grand way. It will be the biggest digital launch of all time, and the teaser will blow everyone’s mind. It features Shah Rukh Khan like never before," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama. “The makers are looking to get a special guest to launch the teaser of Jawan in Chennai, and once that has been finalized, the date will also be. Hence, the variation currently whether it will be released on July 7 or 15," the report further stated.