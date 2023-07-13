Shah Rukh Khan Breaks Down His Favourite Action Scene From Jawan, Says 'The One With The Trucks..."

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue has released this week and has created a lot of buzz on social media. It is because of Atlee’s grand vision, a stellar star cast of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, appealing visuals, Anirudh Ravichandran’s music and most importantly Shah Rukh Khan’s ever-encompassing presence. To add an extra layer to the excitement of the fans, SRK conducted one of his signatures @AskSRK sessions where he addressed some pertinent questions related to his film.

One of the netizens asked King Khan,

“From prevue it looks like there are so many action scenes but which is ur fav from #Jawan #AskSRK!" To this, SRK’s response was, “The one with the trucks executed by Spiro is very good I think. But that’s my personal choice u may like some other. #Jawan."

Talking about Jawan, the film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani. All characters were introduced recently and the power-packed prevue has taken the internet on storm in no time. The video opens with Shah Rukh Khan’s voice playing in the background. He introduces his character in both positive and negative shades.