Home » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Gets Brutally Trolled, Called 'Rude' After Jawan Star Pushed A Man's Hand Away

Shah Rukh Khan Gets Brutally Trolled, Called 'Rude' After Jawan Star Pushed A Man's Hand Away

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gets brutally trolled for refusing to click a selfie with a male fan at Mumbai airport and pushes his hand away. Watch video

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 14:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan refuses to click a selfie with his fan at the Mumbai airport. (Photo credits: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in no mood to entertain any selfie request from fans! How do we know this? Well, the Pathaan actor looked upset after a fan tried to take a selfie with him at Mumbai airport. However, SRK’s move of pushing his fan’s hand away has not gone down well with netizens, who are trolling the actor ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated film Jawan, also starring Nayanthara.

As soon as the video of the same was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, netizens began calling SRK out for being “very rude". One user wrote, “So sad! He was only trying to take a pic without even touching him!" Another one commented, “Unnecessary attitude." “If you are a superstar, fans would want to come and take photos with you. I am myself a SRK fan but this was no way to treat a fan. You can politely refuse to get clicked if you are not in a mood," a third user said. Someone replied, “I think he was very rude."

A screenshot of fans calling SRK out.

Shah Rukh has been staying away from the cameras for a while now. The actor no longer poses for the paparazzi at red-carpet events or airports. Even at the NMACC event that took place last month, the actor skipped the red carpet photo-op and made his way directly to the event while his wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and Aryan posed for the cameras.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is preparing for the release of Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh with Nayanthara. It is also reported that Vijay Sethupathi plays a vital role in the film. As per reports, Deepika Padukone has a cameo in the film, playing SRK’s wife in a few portions. It is rumoured that Thalapathy Vijay could also make a cameo in the film. Jawan is slated to release on June 2.

first published: May 03, 2023, 10:41 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 14:29 IST
