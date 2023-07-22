Shah Rukh Khan Calls Aryan Khan 'Idiot', Says 'Tere Maate Ki' In Never-Seen-Before Video

Shah Rukh Khan has left fans in awe once again after an old video surfaced online, showing him engaging in a playful banter with his son, Aryan Khan. The candid moment, captured in a never-seen-before video, showcases the strong bond shared between the father-son duo. Fans are calling him the coolest dad.

The video clip was shared on a fan page. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen playfully teasing Aryan Khan. The video is dated back to Aryan’s young days and the two are seen practicing some fight moves. Aryan puts his arm around his father’s neck and starts pressing it. As the grip gets stronger, the actor gets uncomfortable and asks him in his choking voice to stop but the son doesn’t stop and instead asks Dad to say “matte". This is the term used when an opponent in a martial arts fight accepts his/her defeat. The Pathaan actor says “Teri Matte Di" and Aryan loosens his grip. Then Shah Rukh Khan scolds him saying, idiot.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video was shared fans were seen commenting. One of the fans wrote, “Love the line “tere mate ki"…. OMG so sooooo adorable." Another wrote, “A good father to his children." Some even said Aryan is looking like Gauri Khan.

Well, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next action thriller titled Jawan. It is one of the most-awaited movies. Ever since the prevue of the film has been released, it has only multiplied fans’ excitement.