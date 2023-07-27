Shah Rukh Khan Changed Name For His Hindu Wedding; Here’s What Gauri Khan Did for Their Nikaah

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married for 32 years now. The couple tied the knot even before Shah Rukh Khan kicked off his Bollywood journey in 1991. It is widely reported that the couple had two wedding ceremonies, a Hindu ceremony to honour Gauri’s roots and a nikaah respecting Shah Rukh’s roots. While time and again photos of their wedding surface on social media, a new report has claimed that Shah Rukh and Gauri adopted different names for their wedding ceremonies.

According to The Indian Express, Shah Rukh allegedly chose the name Jeetender Kumar Tulli for the Hindu wedding ceremony. Citing Mushtaq Sheikh’s book Shah Rukh Can, the publication claimed that SRK chose the name Jeetender because his grandmother thought he looked similar to the Bollywood star. The middle and the surname apparently was borrowed from Rajendra Kumar. It is said that Rajendra Kumar’s full name was Rajendra Kumar Tulli, hence SRK chose to go by that.

While Shah Rukh had a witty name for the ceremony, it is claimed that Gauri also picked a different name for their nikaah. She allegedly chose the name ‘Ayesha’ for the ceremony. “We have not told this to many people," the actor is quoted in the book. Besides the traditional weddings, Shah Rukh and Gauri also had a court marriage.