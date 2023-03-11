A new video allegedly from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has leaked online and it has caused quite a wave among fans. The superstar, who is still enjoying the success of Pathaan, is seen taking on the massy avatar in the Altee director film. The clip reminded us of action-packed Tamil movies usually headlined by Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay.

In the clip that had gone viral on social media, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a massy avatar whipping the bad guys with a belt. And while the actor indulged in action in a rustic blue shirt and pants, he had a cigarette pursed between his teeth. The viral clip has now been removed from all social media platforms but not before fans could take note of Shah Rukh Khan’s unparalleled stardom coupled with Atlee’s vision for Jawan.

Responding to the Twitter post, one of the fans wrote, “Baap re baap. Jawan leaked video (of) Shah Rukh Khan, the king of box office. Kya baap level ki movie la rahe ho (this will be the big daddy of all films)!!! Can’t wait. This is surely to break every single record." Another one said, “Pathaan was just a teaser… Asli mass action picture toh Jawan hogi… SRK in an avatar like never before."

The action thriller, which went on floors earlier last year, features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. They have already shot parts in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Earlier on speaking about the pan-India film, SRK shared, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, and geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come".

Jawan is scheduled for a theatrical release on 2 June 2023. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover among others.

