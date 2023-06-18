Shah Rukh Khan Cheers For Suhana Khan’s The Archies, Says ‘Wishing The Best To My Baby’

Suhana Khan is all set to make her highly anticipated Bollywood debut with The Archies. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will be releasing on Netflix this year. Ahead of the same, the makers unveiled a fresh new teaser of the film at the Netflix Tudum event, taking place in Brazil. After fans and well-wishers cheered for the star kid, now dad Shah Rukh Khan has showered love on his daughter.

A while ago, Shah Rukh shared the teaser on his Instagram handle and wrote, “On Father’s Day here’s wishing the best to my baby… all the babies… and Tiger Baby… for #TheArchies!". Suhana’s mom Gauri Khan too shared the teaser and wrote, “Super excited to watch #TheArchies… @zoieakhtar style. all the best to the wonderful team!"

Advertisement

Earlier today, Suhana along with her co-stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi Dot and Yuvraj Menda delivered a power-packed dance performance from the film’s song Sunoh. For the teaser unveiling, The Archies jetted off to Brazil earlier this week.

The official handle of Netflix dropped the video and wrote, “The Archies ka pehla (first) performance!! We have no words because they stole ‘em all." On seeing the video, Janhvi Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda and many others cheered for them.

In the video, Khushi looked pretty in a knee-length frock with shades of orange and white. Suhana on the other hand, looked stunning in a printed white shirt teamed with a short brown dress and black tights. Agastya donned a striped white T-shirt with grey pants, and Aditi was seen wearing a floral top with a sweater and long skirt. Mihir Ahuja on the other hand wore a printed white shirt, black trousers with suspenders and a golf cap.

Advertisement

While fans are excited ever since the first teaser was dropped, makers have unveiled another trailer to amp up the excitement further. The new trailer has all the Wes Anderson vibes to it since it captured the ethos of a fictional hilly town In India called Riverdale. The story will be set in 1964 as the viewers are sucked into the world of rock & roll, pretty girls and handsome boys, friendship, freedom, love and heartbreaks. One gets to see the glimpse of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and the rest of the cast dancing and enjoying each other’s company with a peppy number in the background. Suhana Khan shared the trailer on her timeline with the caption, “Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies ♥️".