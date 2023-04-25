Shah Rukh Khan Comes to a Frustrated Aryan Khan's Rescue In His Directorial Debut Ad; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan always has Aryan Khan’s back and the latter’s new ad is a reminder of it. The superstar starred in an ad for Aryan’s directorial debut ad featuring the announcement of the new collection of his clothing line. In the ad, a frustrated Aryan is seen working on coming up with the perfect logo or tagline. Words such as ‘quintessential’ and ‘timeless’ appear on the board but Aryan is not satisfied. Frustrated, he throws the chalk away and strikes a line through the board with red paint.

Soon, Shah Rukh walks into the screen and notices the board. He picks up the paintbrush and slashes another line across the red paint on the board to make it look like a cross mark. Thus forming the logo of the brand, D’yavol X. The video comes to an end with Shah Rukh seated on the steps with the paintbrush in his hand.

The ad marks Aryan’s first venture as a director in Bollywood. Aryan, who has studied Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production, School of Cinematic Arts at University of Southern California, had no plans of following his father’s footsteps into acting. Instead, he wanted to be behind the camera and work as a filmmaker.

Shah Rukh confirmed the same when he appeared on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. He said, “My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can. But in India, it’s like if you are a movie star’s son then you might become a movie star. He looks nice and he’s tall and okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps, and he realises it himself." However, he added, “But he is a good writer."

