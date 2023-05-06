SRK Confirms Jawan Postponed To September, Drops New Date; Reveals REAL Reason For Delay In Release

The biggest pan-Indian film of the year, Jawan is set to hit theatres soon. This highly anticipated movie, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and an impressive, star-studded cast, promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot. And Shah Rukh Khan has finally broken the silence over it. Rumours were rife that the film, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, would release on June 2 but looks like that’s not it. Taking to social media, the Badshah of Bollywood revealed that one of his most-awaited films, have, indeed, been postponed.

In the caption, he wrote, #Jawan #7thSeptember2023

During an AMA session, on being asked why the film is being delayed, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences."

In addition to Shah Rukh, it was recently revealed that the film will also boast of the presence of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. Initially, rumours circulated that Telugu superstar Allu Arjun had turned down the offer to work alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. However, a source has confirmed that the Pushpa star did indeed shoot for the film in Mumbai approximately a month ago. Despite his involvement being a small cameo that required only half a day’s work, his presence has added to the film’s anticipation.

Jawan is set to be his second release of the year, following the blockbuster Pathaan, which raked in Rs 1,050 crores globally. The film is generating a lot of buzz among SRK fans, who may also be in for a surprise cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone, according to reports. According to reports, Jawan revolves around a man motivated by a deep desire for revenge seeks to right the societal wrongs and fulfill a promise he made years ago. He finds himself pitted against a fearsome outlaw who has inflicted tremendous pain upon numerous individuals.

