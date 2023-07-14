Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Pathaan Shatters Records on Release Day in Russia

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan continues to break records. The action thriller was recently released on over 3,000 screens in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Well, on day one of its release, it shattered all records and collected the biggest opening day for an Indian film in dubbed Russian language.

As reported by the Box office worldwide, the film saw approximately 2,000 admits from 370 locations on day one. The film has a booking for the weekend and it is expected that it should easily cross a healthy total. The original version had ₽1.6M ($25K) opening day on 50 locs on 25th January. Baahubali 2 earned ₽430K (5.2M lifetime), the report mentions.

Released in January this year, Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after his 2018 movie Zero. Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The film received an overwhelming response from all and earned over Rs 1000 crores at the box office.