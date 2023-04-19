Trends :Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanHoney SinghSamantha Ruth PrabhuSonam KapoorAishwarya Rai
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Twin In White As They Rehearse For Jawan Song; Pics Leaked

Besies Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 18:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reunite in Mumbai to rehearse for a Jawan song shoot. (Photos: @filmycj/Instagram)

After the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for his next release - Jawan. If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reunited in Mumbai on Tuesday to rehearse for a Jawan song shoot. In the pictures that have now surfaced on social media, SRK and Deepika can be seen twinning in white shirts with black pants as they learn dance steps for the song’s shoot.

In one of the pics, the two can also be seen holding a red cloth in their hands with a satin tie of the same colour around their necks. Reportedly, King Khan and Deepika are being choreographed by Farah Khan for this Jawan song. Check out the pictures here:

Talking about Jawan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover among others besides Shah Rukh Khan. It is also rumoured that Thalapathy Vijay might also be making a cameo in the film. Sanjay Dutt is also likely to join SRK for a special action-packed sequence. Jawan is slated to release in June this year.

It was recently reported that the success of Pathaan has intensified the bidding war for Jawan amid OTT giants. “Jawan is viewed as a film that can bring in tremendous viewerships. The film has a universal appeal, and thanks to mega budgets spent on the scale of the film, it’s expected to be a spectacle. Most importantly, it is a multi-lingual film which will penetrate across markets, garnering viewership across the country," a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Dunki. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. It will hit theatres in December this year.

first published: April 19, 2023, 18:04 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 18:04 IST
