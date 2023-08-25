Shah Rukh Khan Drops Jawan Teaser Featuring Four Distinct Looks; Posts 'Yeh Teer Hai, Abhi Dhaal Baaki Hai'

Shah Rukh Khan has been creating quite a buzz ever since the trailer of his upcoming film Jawan released last month. Directed by Atlee, the film will feature big names like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. While the film releases later this year on September 7, the advance bookings for the film have opened for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, as shared by Cinemark Theatres on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan took to X to drop a new video teaser and wrote, “Yeh to shuruaat hai… The Many Faces of Justice… yeh teer hain… abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai.

Advertisement

Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch…. abhi Jawaab baaki hai.

There’s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning…Wait for the Ace!!!"

The teaser features four distinct looks of Shah Rukh Khan from the actioner, including his now-famous bald and masked look.