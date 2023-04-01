Shah Rukh Khan Fans Say SRK, Aryan Look Like Brothers In New Pic with Gauri, Suhana at NMACC Event

Although he ditched the paparazzi at the photo op, Shah Rukh Khan marked his attendance at the NMACC launch event on Friday. A hint of his presence was shared by his manager on Instagram after she shared a couple of breathtaking pictures of the actor from the night. Now, a new picture from the grand launch has surfaced online showing Shah Rukh posing with his wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.

In the picture, Shah Rukh was seen standing between his children while Gauri stood beside Aryan. The picture gave a closer look at his complete OOTD for the night. As soon as the photo hit the internet, several fans commented about the similarities between him and Aryan. So much so that a few even called the father-son duo as brothers.

Advertisement

“They looking brothers instead of father son 😍😍," a fan commented. “@iamsrk khan sahab aur @___aryan___ dono bhai bhai dikhre baap bete nhi," added another. Many showered the family with love.

When Shah Rukh’s picture from the night first surfaced online, fans were blown away. Several fans commented on the original post, begging the superstar for mercy and drawing comparisons with Aryan. Deepika Padukone and Mahira Khan were among the many who couldn’t handle his hotness. Stylist Shaleena Nathani shared Shah Rukh’s picture on Instagram with the caption, “Deadddd", to which Deepika replied, “Me Too." “What is this behavior Pooja?" Mahira wrote, addressing SRK’s manager. Karan Johar wrote, “Hottest 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Advertisement

The NMACC, which is housed inside the Jio Global Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, has been built to conserve and promote Indian arts. Major Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan, among others, were spotted at the event. Apart from Bollywood stars, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, and other stars from the West also graced the night.

Read all the Latest Movies News here