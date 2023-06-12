SRK Drops Long List After Fan Asks What He Has That Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Other Actors Don't Have

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on Monday evening and was in his best of spirits as he answered numerous questions by fans. While the questions ranged from Jawan to Dunki and even Suhana, one fan asked Shah Rukh to reveal what he believes he has that his contenders such as Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, do not have.

“What do you have or other actors don’t have #asksrk #AskSrk," a fan asked. Shah Rukh decided to go on to list his biggest hits of his career. “Mere paas DDLJ hai….KKHH hai, Devdas hai Swades hai Chak se India hai…Pathan hai…Om Shanti Om hai….ohh need to stop showing off!! Ha ha," he replied. For the unversed, the movies Shah Rukh listed have all done phenomenal work at the box office while Swades was one of Shah Rukh’s best works.

This year, Shah Rukh has had one of the biggest comebacks in the history of Bollywood with Pathaan. The film collected Rs 1,050.3 crore at the worldwide box office. The film marked his comeback on the big screen after four years. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.