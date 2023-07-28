Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan Hold Hands, Dance Their Hearts Out In Never-Seen-Before Wedding Photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most admired couples in the country. After being together through thick and thin for over three decades, this couple beats every odd together. The power duo’s chemistry and understanding have transcended in their professional lives. Shah Rukh and Gauri together run a production company besides endorsing several leading brands in commercials and campaigns. As the couple would say, after 38 years of being together, even Valentine’s day doesn’t arrive without asking them. While fans continue to love their bond, a netizen unearthed some rare pictures of SRK-Gauri Khan’s wedding and you won’t be able to stop yourself from gushing.

On Friday, a reddit user going by the name Mellow-Sid shared a bunch of never-seen-before pictures of the hottest couple of Bollywood. As one could ascertain from the caption, these pictures were part of a Zee TV program Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. In the first snap, we can see Shah Rukh Khan grabbing Gauri by her hair and feeding her something amid jubilant guests. In the second slide, Gauri dances with Swaroop Sampat, former Miss India. The third picture showed the couple holding each other’s hands and dancing among the guests. In the fourth snap, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sporting a moustache and holding Gauri’s arms. There was also a group picture of SRK with his friends.

Take a look: