Shah Rukh Khan Gets Nostalgic As He Shares The Archies' New Poster: 'I Hope Big Moose Is Also There'

The Archies’ new poster, which was released today in the morning, has left fans super excited. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are all set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Well, sharing the same poster on his Twitter handle, the Pathaan actor wished the whole cast good luck.

He writes, “I remember when I was young ( millions of years ago ) would book my Archie’s Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love." The makers unveiled another fresh poster from the film. Suhana and Khushi too shared the same on their Instagram handle, and wrote, “Meet the @archiesnetflix gang! Coming soon, only on @netflix_in #TheArchiesOnNetflix."

Well, the actor is holding a ask me session on Twitter. One of the fans asked him, “Archies coming on Netflix. How do you feel as a proud father?" On this Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually…."

