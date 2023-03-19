Shah Rukh Khan Gives a Warm Hug to Newly-Weds Alanna and Ivor, Fans Get Emotional

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday tied the knot with her boyfriend Ivor McCray recently. Her wedding festivities were attended by Chunky Panday’s close Bollywood friends and their families. Shah Rukh Khan, who is close to the Panday family was also present at the event along with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan and Suhana Khan. Now, a video of SRK has surfaced where he can be seen giving a tight, warm hug to the newlyweds, Alanna and Ivor.

In the video shared by King Khan’s fan page, the actor can be seen hugging Alanna while all the guests were dancing to an AP Dhillon song. Alanna seems to be thanking SRK for attending her wedding. The superstar also hugged Ivor. Gauri and Alanna’s mother Deanne Panday was also present in the frame among others.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced, fans took to the comment section to hail SRK. One user wrote, “This hug has to my heart " while another user wrote, “Aww how sweet. And his hair looks beautiful!" Another comment read, “SRK IS THE BEST PERSON ALIVE"

Earlier, a video had surfaced that showed SRK and Gauri dancing to the AP Dhillon song Dil Nu. In the video, SRK, Gauri and Deanne can be seen having fun as they flaunted their dance moves. Shah Rukh wore a black suit teamed with a white shirt. Gauri Khan also wore a green shimmery ensemble. Deanne on the other hand wore a golden gown. The three also held hands and danced in a circle at one point. Ananya Panday and others were also seen dancing in the background.

Advertisement

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday and wife Deanne Panday. Besides SRK and his family, several other celebrities were present at the wedding such as Ananya Panday’s family, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Kim Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Shibani Dandekar, Anusha Dandekar and Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here