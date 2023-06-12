Shah Rukh Khan Gives Jawan, Dunki Updates; Kiara Advani Sparks Controversy With 'Wedding' Photos

Shah Rukh Khan is not shying away from teasing Jawan. The film, which was originally slated to release in June, has been delayed to September. Owing to the wait, several fans asked Shah Rukh Khan an update about the film during his Ask SRK session on Twitter on Monday and the actor had some witty replies. One of the fans asked Shah Rukh about his plans for the evening and Shah Rukh revealed he might watch Jawan with Atlee.

For more: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Witty Updates About Jawan Teaser, Says He Plans To Watch Film With Atlee Today

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has been facing backlash for allegedly “recreating" one of the most loved moments from her real wedding with her SatyaPrem Ki Katha co-star Kartik Aaryan. Kiara Advani on Monday shared a still of her and Kartik Aaryan from their upcoming movie that showed them dressed as bride and groom lovingly looking at each other. However, the actress has now deleted the post which has not gone down well with her and Sidharth Malhotra’s fans.

For more: Kiara Advani ‘Recreates’ SidKiara Wedding Pose With Kartik Aaryan, Sparks Controversy

Prabhu Deva has embraced fatherhood again at 50. The acclaimed choreographer and director welcomed a baby girl, his first daughter, with his second wife Dr Himani. Prabhu confirmed the news while talking to a news portal. This is his fourth child. Prabhu sons from his previous marriage with Ramlatha.

For more: Prabhu Deva Welcomes A Baby Girl At 50, His 1st Child With Second Wife: ‘I’m Done With…’

Finally, the much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2 has unveiled its dramatic teaser. The movie that has been generating immense buzz among fans is just two months from its theatrical release. But for now, a glimpse of what’s to come has rightly amped up the fans since it brought out some of the flavours of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha but in a unique way altogether.

Advertisement

For more: Gadar 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol Returns As Tara Singh; Fans Chant ‘Hindustan Zindabad’