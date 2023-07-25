Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Shah Rukh Khan Gives Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Premiere a Miss, Gauri Khan Attends With Mom

Gauri Khan was seen at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sans Shah Rukh Khan. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan was absent at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere. The superstar had launched the teaser of the film last month.

The premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani took place on Tuesday night and Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the screening. The star-studded screening was hosted by director Karan Johar in Mumbai and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, among many others, attended the screening. While fans were hoping to spot Shah Rukh Khan, they were heartbroken to see him absent from the screening. However, his absence was made up by Gauri Khan.

The interior designer attended the screening with her mother. She attended the screening in a chic black ensemble. Gauri and her mother posed for the cameras before making their way to the screening. Not SRK but the couple’s children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan were missing from the screening.

Rumors had been rife that Shah Rukh Khan would be making a surprise appearance in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ the much-awaited directorial venture of Karan Johar. However, the filmmaker had put all speculations to rest earlier this month, confirming that Shah Rukh Khan was not a part of the movie’s cast. Hosting a live session on Instagram, the director confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan is not a part of the film. “No, Shah Rukh is not there in the film," Karan confirmed. But added, “His blessings are there with us."

    • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is headlined by Ranveer and Alia. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani will hit the silver screens on July 28, 2023.

    Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy with his upcoming movies. The actor will be seen in Jawan in September. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. He will then be seen in Dunki, directed by Raju Hirani.

