SRK Gives Tough Competition to Varun, Ranveer as Trio Dances on Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Naatu Naatu at NMACC

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to electrify a room full of people with his charisma and energetic presence. The Bollywood star, even at 57, makes sure to give tough competition to youngsters when it comes to flaunting his dance skills. Recently at the NMACC gala, SRK proved yet again why he is the one and only Badshah of Bollywood. The actor shared the stage with actors Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan as the three grooved on the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. However, it was hard to take out eyes off of SRK simply because of the charm and energy he displayed o stage.

The actor was dressed in an all-black attire whereas Ranveer and Varun were seen in tank tops on the stage. The trio gave a dynamic performance on the Pathaan song. Several fan pages of SRK shared the video and netizens couldn’t stop admiring the actor.

Advertisement

Watch:

One user wrote, “he spectators are so lucky❤️" while another user dropped several heart-shaped emojis on the comment section. The actor also grooved to RRR track Naatu Naatu.

Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his entire family at the event. Photos of his posing with his wife Gauri Khan and their children Aryan and Suhana Khan went viral on social media in no time.

Advertisement

Besdies SRK, Ranveer and Varun, the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala saw several celebrities mark their presence. The night was graced by stars including Rekha, Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and several other Bollywood actors. Hollywood stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Penelope Cruz were in attendance as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback with the film Pathaan. He will next be seen in Jawan, which will be followed by Dunki.

Read all the Latest Movies News here