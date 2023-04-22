Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans On Eid 2023 With Flying Kisses; Adipurush Makers Unveil Prabhas New Poster

The moment has finally arrived! Every year, a sea of fans wait outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat with bated breath for a glimpse of the actor on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Shah Rukh has made it a tradition over the years to step out on his balcony on Eid and greet his fans. This year was no exception. The actor greeted his fans from the now-famous grilled balcony at the entrance of Mannat with his youngest son AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh wore a white T-shirt, grey denims and dark sunglasses. Abram opted for a white Eid-special kurta-pyjama. Check the video here:

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya that is remarked as an auspicious day for new beginnings and eternal prosperity, team Adipurush released a reverberating lyrical audio clip of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in 5 different languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Composed by the musical duo Ajay-Atul who is known for their energetic devotional numbers, the audio yet again captivates the fans with the eternal chants of Jai Shri Ram that has been celebrated for years and will continue in the future as well.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently hitting the headlines for his much-public legal rift with his former wife Aaliya Siddiqui. The trouble in paradise started when Aaliya accused Nawazuddin of abuse and rape, even targeting him for misusing his power. Recently, it was reported that their children have been asked by the court to return to Dubai and continue with their studies. Now in a new interview, Aaliya opened up on her current situation and revealed that she is in Dubai too with her kids.

The promotions for Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan began late but still generated significant excitement among fans. The film revolves around two younger siblings must wait to marry until their elder brother becomes attached, but he’s ageing and still a bachelor. It co-stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and others in pivotal roles.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Diana Penty, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Athiya Shetty, and Sophie Choudhry among others took to their respective social media handles and wished fans on the occasion of Eid.

