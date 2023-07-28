SRK Hides Face, Gauri Avoids Paps While Exiting Manager's House Amid Mumbai Rain, Video Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan were spotted at his manager Pooja Dadlani’s house in Bandra, Mumbai, on Thursday. Shah Rukh once again dodged the paparazzi by hiding his face with a black umbrella. In a video shared on Instagram by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the star’s bodyguards can be seen covering him with the umbrella and escorting him to Pooja’s house. SRK has been avoiding the photographers for a while now.

Gauri Khan, who is quite media friendly, also chose to ignore the paparazzi while exiting Pooja’s house late night. She was joined by her son AbRam Khan in the car. Gauri was wearing a casual white shirt. Needless to say, SRK fans were super excited to see a fleeting glimpse of the Khan family. One fan wrote, “No one can catch King Khan." Another one wrote, “You know you are the king when you don’t even let the paps pap you."