Shah Rukh Khan in Kashmir for Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’, May Shoot Song With Ganesh Acharya | Exclusive​

In what has spread cheer among locals, superstar Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for his upcoming film, Dunki, in Kashmir from Monday, said sources.

The administration of Kashmir, the ‘heaven on earth’ which was hit by terrorism from 1990-2018, has been trying to revive its movie culture.

ALSO READ | From Roja to Raazi, Here’s a List of Bollywood Films Shot in Kashmir

The director of the film, Rajkumar Hirani, and his production team visited Sonamarg last week too, said sources. The crew has reached Kashmir. Khan is likely to shoot a song with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, said sources.

Advertisement

Fans are happy that cinema is back in the Valley. Mushtaq Chayya, a hotelier, said, “We are eagerly waiting for Bollywood to come here. We are ready with all facilities and will develop infrastructure further."

After the success of Pathaan, Khan’s fans are now eagerly waiting for his two big projects — Jawaan and Dunki. Khan announced his collaboration with Hirani for Dunki in April last year. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Khan and Taapsee will be sharing the screen for the first time.

STARS in ‘PARADISE’

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Kiara Advani shot the final portions of Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan in the picturesque region. Advani delighted her fans by sharing stunning glimpses from the valley on her Instagram stories ever since she landed in Kashmir. In a recent post, the actress shared a clip of the snowy mountains as she geared up to shoot in freezing -3 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt shot for the final segment of her upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in Kashmir last month. The movie is directed by Karan Johar and stars Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Johar took to Instagram to share his images from the shoot location in Kashmir.

Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming action film Leo was shot in Kashmir last month. On March 21, an earthquake of 6.5 magnitude rocked Afghanistan and its impact was felt across some parts of north India, which included Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi, among others. The film’s team assured worried fans that everyone was safe and okay.

Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are reuniting for Leo after Master. It is expected to be another gangster film with high-octane action scenes. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, and Priya Anand, among others.

FIRST MULTIPLEX

On September 2022, three decades after militancy broke out, Kashmir got its first multiplex, which screened the movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently, posters of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’ were seen on the streets of Srinagar.

The government has recently introduced a film policy that has made shooting movies in Kashmir smooth.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here