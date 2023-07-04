Karan Johar FINALLY Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Role in Rocky Aur Rani: 'His Blessings...'

Is Shah Rukh Khan in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Karan Johar has finally broken his silence on SRK’s role in the film. Hosting a live session on Instagram, the director confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan is not a part of the film. “No, Shah Rukh is not there in the film," Karan confirmed. But added, “His blessings are there with us."

Karan’s clarification about Shah Rukh’s role in the film comes months after it was rumoured that Shah Rukh along with Kajol will be making an appearance in the movie. The rumours were further fuelled after Shah Rukh launched the teaser of the film last month.

At the time, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Wow Karan 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew…"

While the news does come as a heartbreak for fans, Karan has assured there are a few other surprises in store for fans. One of which fans spotted was Ananya Panday.

