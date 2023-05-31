After SRK, Atlee To Work With Varun-Anushka; To Remake This Samantha Movie? Here's What We Know

While the director Atlee is currently working with Shah Rukh Khan for the much-awaited Jawan, looks like he is also ready to produce another movie. Reportedly, after working with SRK , Atlee will be collaborating with Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan for his next movie.

Atlee To Produce Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s Next Movie?

If a recent report by Peeping Moon is to be believed, Anushka and Varun have been roped in for Atlee’s next movie which will be a remake of the 2016 Tamil hit, Theri. Interestingly, the original movie was directed by Atlee and starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson in the lead.

The entertainment portal also claimed that the movie will have two leading ladies. While Anushka has already given her nod for the film, the hunt for the second female lead is currently underway. Reportedly, Janvhi Kapoor was also approached for the film but she turned down the offer due to date related issues. It has also been reported that the title of Anushka and Varun’s movie has not been decided as of now.

Meanwhile, the report also claimed that while Atlee will be producting the movie, Tamil filmmaker Kalees will be directing it.

The film will mark Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s second collaboration together. The two also shared the screen for the 2018 movie Sui Dhaaga.

Anushka Sharma Ready To Make Her Comeback After 4 Years

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix soon.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan has been shooting for Citadel India along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. His movie, Bawaal which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, will also be released later this year.