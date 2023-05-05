SRK's Jawan Postponed: Atlee Locks THIS Date For Release, Announcement To Be Made Today?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been postponed to August, a viral tweet has claimed. The action-drama, helmed by Atlee, is slated to release on June 2. However, on Thursday night, news broke out that Jawan might not complete post-production by then and the makers are considering delaying the release. While a later date in June and August was being considered, a new tweet has claimed that the SRK film is now releasing on August 25.

A popular film Twitter handle by the name Let’s Cinema tweeted last night, “BIG EXCLUSIVE: #Jawan release date locked — AUGUST 25, 2023. Official announcement tomorrow." Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan are yet to react to these claims.

Co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan marks Shah Rukh’s second release of the year. The actor began his year with the blockbuster Pathaan. A source told Pinkvilla that Jawan’s delay is due to the visual effects.

A source close to the production team shared, “Jawan is no longer releasing on June 2, 2023. The team needs some more time to complete the visual effects of the film and they would rather come up with a product that competes with the best in the country than a substandard one." Reportedly, the VFX team has been working extensively for the last few months but the process is taking a longer time.

“The team is contemplating on several dates but they need to be in sync with the VFX guidelines. The dates being considered at the moment are June 29, and all the four weeks of August. In all probability, Jawan will be an August release now, as Shah Rukh Khan and team now want to give adequate time to the VFX. August 11 and August 25 are heavily being discussed by all stakeholders at Red Chillies," the insider added.

