Ridhi Dogra Trolled For No Screen Time In Jawan Prevue, Shah Rukh Khan Comes To Her Rescue

After Asur, actress Ridhi Dogra will be seen sharing the screen space with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming actioner Jawan. The Prevue of the movie was recently released creating a massive buzz among moviegoers, and Ridhi along with Jawan’s ensemble cast, left no stone unturned to promote the teaser via social media. Amidst this, reports suggest the television actress was trolled for getting no screen time in the Prevue. That’s when the lead protagonist came to her rescue. In a moving gesture, Shah Rukh Khan extended support to his co-star while also thanking Ridhi for braving the hectic shooting schedule of Jawan.

Responding to her promotional post on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, Thank you for being so sporting throughout the hectic shoot. Bless you."

Advertisement

Catch a glimpse of it here:

Ridhi Dogra was completely speechless upon witnessing his sweet gesture. She quickly replied back using an iconic gif of Shah Rukh Khan from Om Shanti Om. Showing gratitude for the lead actor, Ridhi continued to praise the Baadshah of Bollywood. “Thank you so much. As usual, I’m out of words! You’re the best," she tweeted.

Advertisement

Notably, the role of Ridhi Dogra in Jawan remains under wraps as of yet. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen portraying a double role in the film. A glimpse of his vivid character shades was displayed in Jawan Prevue, wherein he appeared in a series of different looks. From a masked warrior to a lethal bandaged swordsman and a train hijacker, Shah Rukh Khan’s avatars have garnered the right amount of anticipation for the film.