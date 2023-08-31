Jawan Fever Grips Dubai! Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Takes Over Burj Khalifa; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated action entertainer Jawan is marching closer to its release date. Ahead of the same, the makers dropped the trailer on Thursday, August 31 and ever since it has become the talk of the town. It promises that the Atlee directorial will be a one-of-a-kind massy, action film comprising all the elements of thrill, suspense, masala and romance.

Hours after the Jawan trailer was released, it has now also been shown at the world’s tallest building i.e. Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan, who earlier jetted off to the country, unveiled the same. Watch it here:

A large number of King Khan fans gathered outside the iconic building to witness this special moment.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan took to his ‘X’ account and announced that the Jawan trailer will overtake Burj Khalifa. “Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 pm and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red…what say? READYYYY!" he had written.

This is not the first time that the trailer of a Shah Rukh Khan movie has been played at the Burj Khalifa. Earlier this year, Pathaan’s trailer also featured at the popular building.