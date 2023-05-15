SRK Joins Gauri Khan For A Book Launch, Greets Everyone With His Trademark 'Namaste, Adab'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined his wife, fashion designer Gauri Khan at the launch of her coffee table book. Fans would remember that photos of Shah Rukh, Gauri and their children — Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan — from the coffee table book had recently gone viral. On Monday, SRK and Gauri came together to launch the book and visuals from the launch are now going viral.

The star couple had everyone’s attention as they walked into the room together. Shah Rukh was dressed in an all-black suit while Gauri twinned with him in a black dress. Shah Rukh followed Gauri’s lead to the stage and greeted everyone with his trademark namaste and adab. The actor then launched the book with Gauri.

Gauri’s coffee table book is titled My Life In Design. In the book, she charts out her journey as a designer with exclusive pictures of her and her family-Shah Rukh, Aryan, Suhana and Abram. Unseen images of her Mumbai residence, Mannat, and the design thought-processes that went into it as well as other key projects are part of the book as well.

Speaking about the book earlier this year with Vogue, Shah Rukh said, “I am excited to see what she has included in her book, and if by chance she has designed some space better than what she has done for me, I will force her to give me a discounted makeover for my space."

For the unversed, Gauri Khan is a popular interior designer. She has done the interior work of several stars, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more recently, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar. Meanwhile, her and SRK’s children, Aryan and Suhana are preparing for their Bollywood debut. While Aryan is helming a web series, Suhana will be seen acting The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.