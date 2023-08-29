SRK Was Embarrassed Shooting This Scene in KANK, Told Karan 'I Can’t Do This, What is This Nonsense'

Karan Johar’s 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (KANK) raised eyebrows at the time of release. The film courted controversy for its theme, which revolved around infidelity. The film also dropped jaws after Shah Rukh Khan ditched the quintessential romantic persona for the film and was seen playing a grey character who cheats on his wife. While the film continues to be a topic of discussion among his fans, Karan had once revealed Shah Rukh was awkward during the makig of the film.

As reported by The Indian Express, Karan revealed in his biography — An Unsuitable Boy — that there was a scene that Shah Rukh had to give a second take for but the superstar was embarrassed to do it. “Shah Rukh would be awkward. I’d never asked Shah Rukh for more than a second take in my entire career; he’s never taken more than two takes for anything. He and I have this synergy, we just get what we want. But there was one scene where he’s on the phone, and Preity Zinta asks, ‘Dev, who are you talking to?’ And he says, ‘I am just coming.’ That’s it. But he couldn’t do that scene. He was just so embarrassed. He said, ‘I can’t do this. What is this nonsense!’" Karan recalled.