Shah Rukh Khan often leaves witty and mushy comments on whatever his family members post on Instagram. Recently, his producer-wife Gauri Khan let their fans a sneak-peak into their lives and shared the perfect family photo of Shah Rukh and her with their kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. As usual, SRK left the perfect comment under her post. Gauri will be launching her book My Life In Design which will focus on her journey as an interior designer and would also highlight some rare and never-seen-before family pictures of the Khan family.

A couple of days back, she shared a photo where the Khan family can be seen looking gorgeous in black. Sharing it she wrote, “Family is what makes a home…Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… coming soon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign"

Taking to the comment section, SRK lauded Gauri for creating beautiful kids and wrote, “Yaar what beautiful children you have made Gauri!!!!"

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot on October 25 1991 after dating for a long time. They welcomed Aryan in

1997 followed by Suhana in 2000 and AbRam in 2013.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan made his much-anticipated comeback this year with the film Pathaan. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film broke several box office records and pulled huge crowds to the theatres. The Siddharth Anand directorial is now streaming on Prime Video.

SRK is not gearing up for his next film Jawan. This will mark his first collaboration with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara. Jawan will be followed by Dunki which will see Shah Rukh Khan collaborating with Taapsee Pannu and Rajkumar Hirani.

