Shah Rukh Khan Leaves Kashmir After Dunki Shooting, Spotted at Srinagar Airport; See Photos

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Srinagar airport after he wrapped his Kashmir schedule of Dunki. The Bollywood superstar was seen boarding his flight back to Mumbai on Friday morning. At the airport, the Pathaan actor was seen wearing a black jacket and a pair of shades as he wade through the crowd. The actor held what appeared to be his boarding pass in his hand.

The photos come a day after a fan video went viral showing SRK and his Dunki co-star Taapsee Pannu shooting for a scene in the valley. In the video, Shah Rukh was seen dressed in a red bomber jacket with a shirt underneath and a pair of black pants whereas Taapsee was seen wearing a pale bomber jacket with denim pants.

As per Greater Kashmir, Rajkumar Hirani shot scenes for the film at a famous resort Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. “The shooting for a portion of the movie scheduled at Sonamarg has been completed and the crew is returning to Srinagar. Some portion of a song is likely to be shot in south Kashmir on Thursday," a source told the publication. A portion of the film was also allegedly shot in Dal Lake.

Dunki is reportedly about a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. It is stated that the theme of this movie is immigration across borders. The movie will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Shahrukh’s wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film. This marks Shah Rukh’s first association with director Rajkumar Hirani and Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu. It is also rumoured that Vicky Kaushal is in the movie.

Speaking about working with Shah Rukh in the film, Taapsee told India Today, “It is a Raju Sir film, it is that world which is very endearing. I would be very surprised if anyone was not having fun on that set." She added, “In a Rajkumar Hirani film, if you get to romance Shah Rukh Khan, I will do a passing role in that… as well. What else do you want in life?"

