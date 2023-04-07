Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dapper In Black, Returns From Kolkata After KKR Wins IPL Match Against RCB

After extending his support to his team Kolkata Night Riders for the IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shah Rukh Khan is now back in Mumbai. The Pathaan returned from Kolkata on Friday night when he was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Even though SRK did not pose for the shutterbugs, pictures taken from a distance showed him sporting a black shirt.

Shah Rukh Khan was also accompanied by Juhi Chawla. She sported a white shirt with blue trousers and looked simple yet beautiful. Shah Rukh and Juhi were also joined by the former’s daughter Suhana Khan and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor. Check out the pictures here:

Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team KKR took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday, April 6. While KKR defeated RCB by 81 runs, Shah Rukh Khan, who had turned up to support his team left no stone unturned to express his love for the RCB player Virat Kohli too. In a snap shared by a fan page, SRK was seen interacting with Virat Kohli on the field. The Pathaan actor showed his love by putting his hands on Virat Kohli’s cheeks and the fans couldn’t stop themselves but called it the ‘picture of the day’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for his next film, Jawan. Besides SRK, it will also Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover, among others in key roles. Sanjay Dutt is also likely to make a cameo appearance in the film. Jawan is slated to release in June this year. Following Jawan, King Khan will also be sharing the screen with Taapsee Pannu in Dunki.

