Shah Rukh Khan Loses Cool, Pushes Away Fan Trying to Take Selfie, Shocking Video Goes Viral; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan appeared to lose his cool after a fan tried to take a selfie with him at the airport without his consent. A video has surfaced online showing the Bollywood superstar landing in Mumbai and wading through a sea of fans and paparazzi. Dressed in black, Shah Rukh was seen stepping out of the airport and waving at the media when a fan approached him and began taking selfies without asking his permission. Shah Rukh appeared to not have approved of the behaviour.

The Jawan star was seen pushing away the fan’s hand and staring at him before proceeding toward his car. SRK and his manager were met by several paparazzi who were trying to take a picture of the actor before he left the venue. However, Shah Rukh chose not to pose for them. Watch the video below:

Shah Rukh has been staying away from the cameras for a while now. The actor no longer poses for the paparazzi at red-carpet events and at airports. Even at the NMACC event that took place last month, the actor skipped the red carpet photo-op and made his way directly to the event even though his family members Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and Aryan Khan posed for the cameras.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is preparing for the release of Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh with Nayanthara. It is also reported that Vijay Sethupathi plays a vital role in the film. As per reports, Deepika Padukone has a cameo in the film, playing SRK’s wife in a few portions. It is rumoured that Thalapathy Vijay could also make a cameo in the film. Jawan is slated to release on June 2.

Simultaneously Shah Rukh is busy with the making of Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The actor was seen in Kashmir, filming a portion of the film with Taapsee Pannu.

