Shah Rukh Khan Makes 1st Appearance Since 'Accident in LA' Rumours, Shuts Down Claims of Surgery

Shah Rukh Khan made his first appearance after reports claimed he met with an ‘accident in LA’ and allegedly underwent surgery. On Wednesday morning, the superstar was seen making his way out of the airport completely fine, thus debunking claims of his alleged accident.

SRK was spotted making his way out of the Mumbai airport with his wife Gauri Khan and their son AbRam. Dressed in a blue hoodie, a pair of jeans and a hat, Shah Rukh assured fans that he was okay. Watch the video below:

Fans were relieved to see the Jawan star was okay. “When I saw tears I screamed," a fan wrote. “So good to see him fit nd fine," added another. “KING IS BACK AND SUPER FINE," a third fan celebrated. “Thank God he is fine now I can sleep well," a fourth fan wrote. “Thanks God!! He is alright" another comment read.

On Tuesday, ETimes claimed that Shah Rukh had injured his nose on the sets of a project he was working on in Los Angeles. A source told the publication that he was ‘rushed to the hospital.’ The alleged insider also claimed that “began bleeding" thus was taken to the hospital.