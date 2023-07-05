Trends :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Shah Rukh Khan Makes 1st Appearance Since 'Accident in LA' Rumours, Shuts Down Claims of Surgery

Shah Rukh Khan Makes 1st Appearance Since 'Accident in LA' Rumours, Shuts Down Claims of Surgery

Shah Rukh Khan spotted for the first time amid accident in LA rumours. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan spotted for the first time amid accident in LA rumours. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 07:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan shut down rumours of his alleged 'accident' in LA and surgery with his recent appearance.

Shah Rukh Khan made his first appearance after reports claimed he met with an ‘accident in LA’ and allegedly underwent surgery. On Wednesday morning, the superstar was seen making his way out of the airport completely fine, thus debunking claims of his alleged accident.

SRK was spotted making his way out of the Mumbai airport with his wife Gauri Khan and their son AbRam. Dressed in a blue hoodie, a pair of jeans and a hat, Shah Rukh assured fans that he was okay. Watch the video below:

Fans were relieved to see the Jawan star was okay. “When I saw tears I screamed," a fan wrote. “So good to see him fit nd fine," added another. “KING IS BACK AND SUPER FINE," a third fan celebrated. “Thank God he is fine now I can sleep well," a fourth fan wrote. “Thanks God!! He is alright" another comment read.

On Tuesday, ETimes claimed that Shah Rukh had injured his nose on the sets of a project he was working on in Los Angeles. A source told the publication that he was ‘rushed to the hospital.’ The alleged insider also claimed that “began bleeding" thus was taken to the hospital.

“His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose," the source added.

Having put the rumours to rest, Shah Rukh is now focused on the release of Jawan. Slated to release in September, the film brings Shah Rukh in a never before seen avatar under Atlee’s directorial vision. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. While details of the film are still under wraps, the first look and posters have fans preparing for another blockbuster this year. Shah Rukh had begun the year on a blockbuster note with Pathaan.

Dishya Sharma

first published: July 05, 2023, 07:01 IST
last updated: July 05, 2023, 07:17 IST
