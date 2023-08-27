Shah Rukh Khan Makes a RARE Comment About Sunny Deol Film Gadar 2 After Several Years of Cold War

Shah Rukh Khan made a rare statement about Sunny Deol during his recent Ask SRK session years after their cold war. On Saturday, the Bollywood superstar hosted another round of his AMA on X, previously known as Twitter, and answered a slew of questions. One of which was about Sunny Deol’s blockbuster film Gadar 2. The film is shattering box office records since the day of its release and is inching close to Pathaan’s lifetime box office collection in India. During the AMA, a fan asked SRK if he watched Gadar 2.

The Jawan actor admitted he did and also shared his review. “Gadar 2 dekhi aapne," a fan asked. Shah Rukh replied, “Yeah loved it!!" Shah Rukh and Sunny have not spoken much about each other, even though they have worked in Darr together. However, this shoutout does make fans happy.

For the unversed, SRK and Sunny did not speak for 16 years after Darr had released. Shah Rukh played the role of a villain in the Yash Chopra directorial while Sunny Deol was the lead with Juhi Chawla. It was reported that Sunny was unhappy with the climax of the film and even had arguments with the director about it. Sunny had also once admitted that he was so angry that he tore his pants off on the sets. After the film released, Sunny distanced himself from the makers and Shah Rukh. It was also reported that Sunny pledged to never work with Shah Rukh again.

A few years later, Sunny opened up about the incident. Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny said, “It’s not that I didn’t talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don’t socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai."