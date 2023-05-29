Shah Rukh Khan Makes Shocking Revelation In Viral Video, Says 'Gauri Never Gifted Me...'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood. Their love story has always left fans in awe. Well, in an old video Bollywood superstar can be seen making a shocking revelation that Gauri has never given him any gifts. The video has gone viral on social media.

The video is taken from Farah Khan’s old celebrity chat show Tere Mere Beach Mein. In the video, the Pathaan actor can be heard saying that Gauri has never given him a gift. He says, “She gives an excuse saying that what should I gift a man who has everything including me." The actor then recalled an old incident and said, “And once I remember I had a spine injury, so I had to stay in London for a couple of months. So, I went to the clothing store and bought a t-shirt but it was big. So, I thought it was not right to wear." He asked Gauri to return that t-shirt and bring a t-shirt made up of cotton. Gauri went to the shop but after coming back, she informed Shah Rukh that they didn’t return it.

Shah Rukh said there were two friends with him Pamila and Kajal. They came to meet him there and they revealed to Shah Rukh what had happened with that t-shirt. “Gauri exchanged the t-shirt and took something else but she didn’t purchase anything for you. She said, ‘he’s in the hospital. He won’t require new clothes.’ Instead, she purchased a handbag for herself."

Check the video here

On Sunday, the actor shared a video of the new Parliament building and was all praise for it. Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride."

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Jawan with Nayanthara and Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.