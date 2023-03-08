Mannat Trespassing: SRK's Staff Gives First Aid to Men Who Hid Inside Actor's Makeup Room for 8 Hrs

Details regarding two men who entered Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat last week have been revealed now. As reported by the news agency ANI, the two men have been identified as Shail Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha who claim to be from Bharuch in Gujarat.

Reportedly, the duo entered Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow at 3 am and hid in his makeup room for almost eight hours before they were discovered by SRK’s staff members. However, before handing the trespassers to cops, Mannat staff members provided them first aid since the two received minor injuries while scaling the outer walls of the bungalow.

“Both the accused sneaked into Khan’s Bungalow to meet him and kept waiting for the actor in his make-up room for about eight hours. They had entered at around 3 am and were caught at 10:30 am the next day," the police statement as quoted by the news agency ANI read.

Meanwhile, an FIR for trespassing has been registered against the two under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway. “Satish took both of them from the make-up room to the lobby and Shah Rukh Khan was shocked to see strangers there. Mannat’s guards handed over both of them to Bandra Police," the FIR stated.

Earlier, a police officer also shared that the two men were Shah Rukh Khan fans who just “wanted a glimpse of Khan up close." “Inquiries so far have not revealed any other mala fide intentions on their part. We have taken the contact details of their family members and are calling them up, and will also be checking with the Gujarat police if they have a criminal record of any kind," a police officer was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of Pathaan, which was released in January this year. The film has surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles. Next, SRK will be seen in Atlee’s directorial Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in his pipeline.

