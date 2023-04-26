Shah Rukh Khan MIA As Taapsee Pannu Steps Out To Shoot For Dunki in Kashmir; Watch Video

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and actress Taapsee Pannu are in Kashmir to film for their upcoming film Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks SRK and Taapsee’s first film together. The Bollywood superstar was seen making his way to Kashmir earlier this week and now, a video of Taapsee from the valley has surfaced online. The actress appeared to be headed to the shooting location.

In the video, shared by the YouTube channel Greater Kashmir, Taapsee was seen wearing a blue bomber jacket with a pink shirt and a pair of pants as the crew guided her. Shah Rukh was evidently missing in the frame. The video also spoke with the owner of the hotel Shah Rukh, Taapsee, and the team Dunki was staying at. She confessed she has not met Shah Rukh yet but is hoping to catch a glimpse.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

On Monday, sources told News18.com exclusively that the director of the film, Rajkumar Hirani, and his production team visited Sonamarg last week too. The crew has already reached Kashmir. SRK is likely to shoot a song with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, the insiders added. Fans are happy that cinema is back in the Valley. Mushtaq Chayya, a hotelier, said, “We are eagerly waiting for Bollywood to come here. We are ready with all facilities and will develop infrastructure further."

Dunki is reportedly about a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. It is stated that the theme of this movie is immigration across borders. The movie will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Shahrukh’s wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film. Photos from their Europe schedule had leaked online last year.

Besides Dunki, Shah Rukh has Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara in the pipeline. The film is slated to release in June.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here