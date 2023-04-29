Shah Rukh Khan Models For Son Aryan’s New Clothing Brand, Looks Dapper In Black

Just days after dropping the advert for Aryan Khan’s luxury streetwear brand Dyavol X, Shah Rukh Khan has once again given a shoutout to his son’s clothing venture. On Friday afternoon, the superstar shared a set of fresh photos wherein he is seen modeling for the brand. Notably, this comes at a time when Aryan is gearing up to release the streetwear brand’s new collection on Sunday, April 30. Shah Rukh Khan was captured looking dapper in an all-black look featuring a plain T-shirt that was layered with a matching leather jacket.

With an intense look on his face, Shah Rukh Khan gazes at the camera while relaxing on a couch in one photo. The other sees him flaunting the brand’s logo marked on his sleeves. If the new stills are anything to go by, Aryan Khan’s streetwear clothing brand appears to be inspired by dark accents. “Wearing my X on my sleeve. Dyavol X. Drop goes live on 30th April. Limited release," Shah Rukh Khan captioned his latest post. Check out the photos here:

Previously, the advert of the brand brought SRK and Aryan together onscreen for the first time ever. The promo began with the youngster brainstorming about his new venture’s USP. When nothing comes to mind, Aryan ends up scribbling a stroke of red paint on a blackboard before throwing the paintbrush and walking away. Seconds later comes the striking entry of Shah Rukh Khan who picks the brush and completes the logo with another stroke. Directed by Aryan Khan, the advert seems to display how the luxurious streetwear brand came about to be. Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the advert was released, it got massive appreciation from prominent celebrities and family members. Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and Karan Johar were among the few to wish Aryan luck while also giving him a shoutout on social media. It was back in December when the youngster revealed the brand’s conception began nearly five years ago. “It’s been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’YAVOL is finally here," he wrote while launching the brand.

Aryan Khan has no ambition to be an actor, instead his passion lies behind the camera, revealed his father SRK in a previous media interaction. Meanwhile, after the release of Pathaan, SRK has Jawan, Dunki and Tiger Vs Pathaan in the pipeline.

