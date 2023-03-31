Home » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Skips Media at NMACC Launch, Salman Poses With Aryan, Suhana, Gauri; Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan Skips Media at NMACC Launch, Salman Poses With Aryan, Suhana, Gauri; Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan skips the media and heads straight to the NMACC launch. Meanwhile, Salman Khan poses with Gauri, Suhana and Aryan.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 21:56 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan skips media at the NMACC. Salman Khan poses with his family. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan skips media at the NMACC. Salman Khan poses with his family. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan fans were in for a bittersweet moment at the NMACC launch event on Friday night. Fans were hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar at the star-studded event. However, Shah Rukh skipped the public appearance, leaving Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan to fill in for him at the launch in front of the paparazzi. However, to everyone’s surprise, Salman Khan decided to join the family, resulting in a heartwarming picture.

In pictures shared by the paparazzi, Gauri Khan was dazzling in a semi-sheer shimmering outfit with her hair left open. Aryan Khan had everyone’s attention as he styled in a black pair of pants with a maroon jacket and a black shirt beneath. The soon-to-debut-actress Suhana turned heads with her red ensemble. As the trio posed together, Salman opted to join them, making for a lovely memory for fans.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s manager confirmed on Instagram that the Pathaan actor indeed dressed up for the event but skipped the media eye. In the pictures, Shah Rukh stole our hearts away in a dapper black outfit.

The launch event is taking place at the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex, where the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is situated. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Salman Khan joined hte likes of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Rajinikanth, Ekta Kapoor and Aamir Khan at the event.

According to multiple reports, including The Indian Express, the center has a grand theatre that can house over 2000 guests. It also has a technologically advanced 250-seat studio theatre, and a dynamic 125-seat cube. The centre can be used by children, students, senior citizens, and the differently-abled for free.

first published: March 31, 2023, 21:38 IST
last updated: March 31, 2023, 21:56 IST
