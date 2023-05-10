Shah Rukh Khan Patiently Listens To Punit Malhotra On A Set, Latter Says, ‘All Worth It’

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra recently shared a black and white BTS photo with Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of an upcoming project. The duo were seen candidly chatting with each other. Punit also added a heartwarming note expressing gratitude to SRK. The note read, “There are days that make it all worth it. 😃 Just to be on set with the man… the charm, the charisma, the humility and the love is unmatchable! ❤️ Thank you @iamsrk sir for all that you do and for being so gracious ❤️😃🙌🏼."

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following. Not just his on-screen presence, but his off-screen presence radiates an aura which makes him so loveable among his fans and well-wishers. His stardom is not just limited to commercially hit films and box office numbers. He surely brings in a different sense of charm, wit and sensibility.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan recently launched his luxury streetwear brand. Earlier in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Aryan opened up about working with his father. He said that it’s never challenging to work with SRK as he makes the entire experience very easy. “Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set. He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in his kitty. He would be seen sharing screen space with Taapsee Pannu. The actor’s last film Pathaan went on to be a blockbuster minting over 1000 crores at the ticket window globally. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

